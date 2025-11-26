From gone to gobbling: Wild turkeys prove to be a conservation success in CT

Not too long ago, wild turkeys were almost impossible to find in Connecticut.

Experts believe that overhunting and deforestation in the 19th century drove the birds out of the area. It was not until the 1970s that they were reintroduced to Connecticut as game birds.

Gilles Carter

Now, the state’s flock stands at an estimated 35,000.

“I mean, almost everybody in Connecticut has seen a wild turkey — they’re alongside the road, backyards, parks," said Tom Andersen of the Connecticut Audubon Society. "There’s so little good news about birds, it’s nice to have something like turkeys that we can point to and say — these guys are really doing well.”

Andersen said turkeys are very adaptable and have been able to do well in suburban environments.

Gilles Carter

"It's safe, there are places for them to hide. If they can find enough food and places to roost at night, if they can keep their babies safe after they emerge from the nest from fox and coyotes, then they'll stick around."

Other ground-dwelling game birds call Connecticut home, too, including the ring-necked pheasant introduced for hunting. Andersen says the native ruffed grouse can use a little extra attention. He said conservation of early-successional forests can hopefully bring their numbers back up.