Electricity costs take center stage in CT race for governor

Connecticut’s two largest utilities increased their standard electricity rate at the beginning of the year.

The higher prices might feature prominently in this year’s race for governor, with Connecticut’s cost of electricity now ranking near the top in the nation.

However, the issue may have little impact on the election's outcome, according to a political observer.

Incumbent Governor Ned Lamont, a Democrat seeking a third term in office this year, attempted to deal with the problem last year by borrowing about $100 million to offset some of the public benefit charges on customers’ bills.

That saved ratepayers about $10 a month. But those savings have been wiped out by this year’s rate increase.

Lamont’s Democratic primary challenger, State Representative Josh Elliot of Hamden, wants to continue borrowing.

And one of Lamont’s Republican challengers, state Senator Ryan Fazio of Greenwich, wants public benefits eliminated, including programs that help low-income customers.

None of these proposals might matter to voters in November, according to Paul Herrnson, a political scientist at UConn.

“Partisans in Connecticut register as Democrats and they would probably just vote as Democrats. Republicans would probably vote as Republicans, “ Herrnson said.

“And those people who do not identify with a party would probably make up their minds during the last week or so of the election. And they usually do not research issues very thoroughly, including issues related to electricity, water, gas, or anything else,” he said.

About 42% (1 million) of registered voters in Connecticut are unaffiliated, about 35% (845,000) are Democrats and about 21% (500,000) are Republicans.