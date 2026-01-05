CT seeks to improve human trafficking prevention efforts

Public safety advocates want residents to be on the look out for signs of human trafficking as the number of reported cases increase.

In recognition of Human Trafficking Prevention Month, law enforcement and child advocacy groups met in Hartford to raise awareness of human trafficking in Connecticut.Human trafficking can include commercial sex, coercion, debt bondage or involuntary servitude.

Chief State's Attorney Patrick Griffin said that between 2022 and 2024 human trafficking investigations have increased by more than 200 percent in Connecticut. Law enforcement work with advocacy groups and government agencies to investigate cases and provide resources for victims.

“This really shows a collaborative effort both at the legislation that has passed, social service providers, DCF, and law enforcement have to work together. This is not just a one size fits all, this is an all hand on deck effort,” Griffin said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation will investigate reports of suspected or confirmed human trafficking. FBI Special Agent Steven Shapiro said that in Connecticut. The agency has investigated both labor and sex trafficking. Shapiro said traffickers will often target vulnerable people.

“In both instances traffickers tend to target children in the welfare system, undocumented immigrants and those suffering from poverty and mental illness," Shapiro said.

Shapiro said it's important to be vigilant of the people in your community. Traffickers can be family members, romantic partners, employers, or strangers. Although there are people that are specifically at risk, anyone can experience trafficking.

The Connecticut Human Trafficking Taskforce is composed of a team that investigates sex and labor trafficking. It traces trafficking networks, shares intel with other agencies and seeks to dismantle human trafficking rings.

Lt Governor Susan Bysiewicz shared that the state’s taskforce will update its guidelines on how to report and prevent trafficking for both adults and children. She said the updates will help residents to better identify potential cases. Bysiewicz urged residents to learn the types of trafficking and pay attention to the people around them.

Bysiewicz said that the Department of Children and Family services received more than 300 reports of human trafficking in the past two years. She said children especially have been targeted since the pandemic.

“We’ve seen an increase in sex trafficking, particularly online because children are being groomed through technology and that's why kids are at risk," Bysiewicz said.

To report an incident of human trafficking or information about a potential trafficking situation, reach out to law enforcement or call the National Human Trafficking hotline at 1-(888)- 373-7888.

