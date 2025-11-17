CT lawmakers approve UConn Health’s purchase of troubled Waterbury Hospital

Connecticut lawmakers have approved UConn Health’s purchase of three troubled private equity-owned hospitals in the state.

It’s one of the bills lawmakers passed in a two-day special session this week.

UConn Health’s acquisition of Waterbury Hospital, Bristol Hospital and Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam is good news for patients, said Senator Saud Anwar (D-South Windsor), co-chair of the Public Health Committee.

“The reason I say that is that the University of Connecticut provides the best in this area,” Anwar said. “UConn Health Center has some of the best clinicians, physicians and nurses. Now we have an opportunity to bring that capacity to Waterbury," Anwar said.

Another bill restricts the activity of masked ICE agents at state courthouses.

“What we are trying to do is make sure that people can go into our court system and deal with the issues that they have that bring them to those courts and feel secure that they can get in and out of those courts," said Senator Gary Winfield (D-New Haven), co-chair of the Judiciary Committee.

The bill also restricts the state’s sharing of some personal data with federal authorities.

Other bills lawmakers passed include a controversial affordable housing bill and the creation of a $500 million contingency fund to backstop possible federal cuts to safety net programs.