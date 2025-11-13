CT on track to expand new early child care program in January

Connecticut will continue expanding its new early child care program in January, with an additional 1,000 spots expected to be available by then.

The state is also raising provider payment rates by 8%.

Early Start CT was launched by Governor Ned Lamont’s (D) administration this summer. It combines three existing programs (Child Day Care Contracts, School Readiness Grants, and State Head Start Supplement Grants) into one.

It aims to subsidize pre-K for families who might otherwise be unable to send their children. The new spots will be at care centers across the state, in communities that have been identified as high need.

“I want to give these young parents and their infants and toddlers the pre-K, the very best head start in life, and I want to make sure we can save them some money along the way,” Lamont said at a news conference announcing the new spots on Thursday.

Early Start CT is funded by the new Early Childhood Education Endowment. The endowment got $300 million in seed funding from state surplus funds this year. Each year, more money is expected to be deposited — the amount will depend on the state’s budget surplus.

Advocates have warned that more needs to be done to support child care in the state and are concerned that lawmakers may rest on their laurels. The end of pandemic-era funding for other child care support programs means more families will be looking for assistance.