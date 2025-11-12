© 2025 WSHU
CT Republicans push back on parts of special session agenda

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published November 12, 2025 at 7:51 AM EST
House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora (R-North Branford).
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora (R-North Branford).

Connecticut lawmakers return to the state Capitol on Wednesday to vote on whether to use $500 million from the state’s surplus to backstop federal social service cuts.

Vincent Candelora (R-North Branford), the House Republican leader, supports the move. But he has reservations about other items on the agenda.

One of the other items is a revised version of a controversial housing bill that Gov. Ned Lamont vetoed in June. He said the revised bill worries the supporters of local zoning control.

“The Department of Housing has now been given the authority of the state to develop any state land that they choose for housing. And they’ve become the de facto statewide housing authority. It is the complete opposite philosophy of home rule, local governing,” Candelora said.

Another bill would ban masked ICE agents. It would make it more dangerous for ICE agents to work in Connecticut, said the GOP leader.

“The thought now that they are going to demask these individuals and subject them to doxing and put their lives at risk is reprehensible. So, I don’t support those proposals,” he said.

The majority of Democrats expect to pass all the items on the special session agenda. They also have the support of Democratic Governor Lamont.
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
