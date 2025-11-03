Many CT voters will use new tabulators for the first time on Tuesday

Tuesday, Nov. 4 is Election Day. All 169 of Connecticut’s towns and cities have elections this year. Many are electing new mayors, boards of education, and answering ballot questions.

Despite historically low turnout for local elections when there are no state or federal candidates on the ballot, Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas (D) said she’s hoping for a big turnout.

“These are the places where we raise families, build businesses, have fun and retire,"

Thomas said. "Voting in local elections is how we shape those communities. It is our chance to have a say about our property taxes, police, parks, fire, everything in between.”

This year will be the first in which many voters are using the state’s new voting tabulators.

“They're very user-friendly, but with the same security focus we've always had,” Thomas said. “They still use paper ballots, and they are not connected to the internet. These upgrades are part of a wave of election reforms, early voting, modernized systems, and increased training that reflect our commitment to both access and security.”

Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

As of Monday morning, more than 20,000 ballots had already been returned, according to Thomas.