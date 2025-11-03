Lamont agrees to spend some of CT’s surplus to offset federal funding cuts

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has agreed with state lawmakers to use up to $500 million in state surplus to offset some of the federal funding cuts.

“They’d like us to put four or five hundred million dollars additional set aside. Don't use it to pay down your pension debt, but just in case we have that money in place. I’m willing to do that,” Lamont said at a news briefing on Monday.

Lawmakers are expected to act on the set-aside in a special session next week.

The goal is to minimize the interruption to the WIC and SNAP food nutrition and low-income heating assistance programs caused by the federal government shutdown and the Republican One Big Beautiful Bill passed by Congress.

“We are going to have enough money in place on a bipartisan basis to make sure we can take care of people as long as it takes. When it comes to WIC, when it comes to the SNAP cut off, when it comes to LIHEAP going forward,” Lamont said.

But he said the federal government must restore funding.

“The state of Connecticut can’t make up for Washington’s failure. They’ve got to step up. They have a legal obligation to provide this funding. We are doing what we can to help people in the meantime,” Lamont said.

That help includes providing 3 million meals this week through the state’s FoodShare distribution network, which Lamont says could be doubled if needed.