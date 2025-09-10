CT remembers the 161 residents who died on 9/11

One hundred and sixty-one Connecticut residents were among the victims of the September 11 terror attacks in 2001. Every year, the state holds a ceremony at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport to remember them.

On a sunny day at the park, you can stand on the beach and see the Manhattan skyline.

That’s why the location was chosen for a living memorial to the victims of 9/11 — like 24-year-old Brad Fetchet from New Canaan, who was working in the South tower.

His mom, Mary, remembers him as a wonderful son and brother.

“After Brad's death, we found his journal, and on the first page, he wrote the quote, ‘You can tell the character of a man by what he does for the man who offers him nothing.’ That's the way Brad lived his life.”

Mary Fetchet now leads a 9/11 advocacy group called VOICES .

She was one of many family members at the ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 4. It’s held a week before the anniversary to accommodate families who want to be in New York on the actual day.

1 of 9 — 9:11 web/IMG_7853.JPG Mary Fetchet speaks about her son, Brad, who died on 9/11. Molly Ingram / WSHU 2 of 9 — 9:11 web/IMG_7904.JPG Governor Ned Lamont (D) and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz (D) Molly Ingram / WSHU 3 of 9 — 9:11 web/IMG_7937.JPG Molly Ingram / WSHU 4 of 9 — 9:11 web/IMG_7937 2.JPG Molly Ingram / WSHU 5 of 9 — 9:11 web/IMG_7960.JPG Molly Ingram / WSHU 6 of 9 — 9:11 web/IMG_7922.JPG Molly Ingram / WSHU 7 of 9 — 9:11 web/IMG_7918.JPG Molly Ingram / WSHU 8 of 9 — 9:11 web/IMG_7836.JPG Molly Ingram / WSHU 9 of 9 — 9:11 web/IMG_7950.JPG On a clear day, the Manhattan skyline is visible from the memorial. Molly Ingram / WSHU

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz were both there.

Lamont, who said he was in New York City on September 11, 2001, spoke about the camaraderie among Americans after the attacks.

“I'd just like to remember that moment where we, as a nation, stood as one,” Lamont said. “We all looked out at each other as family. And when you lost an uncle or you lost a husband, we all felt like we had all lost a member of our family, too.

“I think that's why we're here today. We remember the tragedy of that day, and I also want you to remember how a country came together as one,” Lamont said.

All 161 victims' names are read at the ceremony each year. Afterward, the group walks to the living memorial.

One attendee said there are fewer people at the annual ceremony every year. Still, around 200 people were there this year to pay their respects and place white roses at the memorial.