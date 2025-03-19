DeLauro rallies local support to stop proposed Republican Medicaid cuts

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) is rallying local support to stop a federal Republican proposal that would drastically slash Medicaid funding.

DeLauro, the ranking Democrat on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, said the Republican bill would jeopardize healthcare coverage for thousands of Connecticut children, seniors, and low-income families.

“They are planning to take billions of dollars away from Medicaid, which is the way people get their health care. And we have to stop it. And that’s what this is about,” DeLauro said.

“People understand that their health insurance will be gone. And so that’s what we need to address,” she said.

DeLauro met with state and local officials at Fair Haven Community Health in New Haven to discuss the cuts. Most of the 36,000 residents served at the center are covered by Medicaid.

Connecticut is one of several states that expanded Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act to receive 90% federal reimbursement under the Biden administration.