DeLauro rallies local support to stop proposed Republican Medicaid cuts

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published March 19, 2025 at 11:09 AM EDT
Congresswoam Rosa DeLauro (center) with CT Comptroller Sean Scanlon (left) and Suzanne Lagarde CEO of Fair Haven Community Care (right) during a roundtable discussion on the implications of federal Medicaid cuts to Connecticut on Monday
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro flanked by CT Comptroller Sean Scanlon (right) and Suzanne Lagarde CEO of Fair Haven Community Care 9left) during a roundtable discussion on the implications of federal Medicaid cuts on Monday

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) is rallying local support to stop a federal Republican proposal that would drastically slash Medicaid funding.

DeLauro, the ranking Democrat on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, said the Republican bill would jeopardize healthcare coverage for thousands of Connecticut children, seniors, and low-income families.

“They are planning to take billions of dollars away from Medicaid, which is the way people get their health care. And we have to stop it. And that’s what this is about,” DeLauro said.

“People understand that their health insurance will be gone. And so that’s what we need to address,” she said.

DeLauro met with state and local officials at Fair Haven Community Health in New Haven to discuss the cuts. Most of the 36,000 residents served at the center are covered by Medicaid.

Connecticut is one of several states that expanded Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act to receive 90% federal reimbursement under the Biden administration.
Connecticut News MedicaidRosa DeLauroCongresshealth care
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
