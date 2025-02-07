Connecticut celebrates pizza culture, New Haven with CT Pizza Trail

Connecticut state and local leaders are promoting Connecticut — and New Haven — as the Pizza Capital of the United States.

In anticipation of National Pizza Day this Sunday, the state announced it is launching a new tour across Connecticut called the Pizza Capital Trail. It plans to attract more customers by establishing New Haven as a destination for pizza-loving tourists. Residents had a preview at a pizza party at BAR restaurant in New Haven.

Jeniece Roman / WSHU Anthony Anthony, Chief Marketing Officer for Connecticut.

Connecticut’s Chief Marketing Officer Anthony Anthony said the trail will feature a statewide collection of the top pizzerias. The trail spots will be revealed in the fall before National Pizza Month.

“We’ve always known we’re the Pizza Capital of the United States, but now we’re proving it in ways that go beyond the food – through art, fashion, and experiences that celebrate the passion baked into every slice,” Anthony said.

The state is asking the public to vote for their favorite pizza restaurants. The voting will launch on March 14, National Pi Day, and consist of votes from the public and a panel of experts. It will close on May 1.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said she and her family have grown up in New Haven. She said guests from out of town always ask about the New Haven pizza. Bysiewicz said recognizing the pizza cutter in Connecticut is essential for tourism.

“Now look, we have a chocolate trail, a wine trail, a beer trail. Why has it taken us so long to get a pizza trail?” Bysiewicz said. “Today we have the opportunity to celebrate just one of the things Connecticut does the best.”

State Comptroller Sean Scanlon said pizza restaurants provide thousands of jobs and draw more than 2 million customers each year. He said pizza restaurants bring over $100 million in annual sales in the City of New Haven.

“So if you take the number of pizza places and apply it to the rest of the country, we’re 23rd. But guess what, per capita, per ten thousand people, we have the most pizza places in the United States of America,” Scanlon said.

Beth J. Harpaz / AP A pizza at Frank Pepe, a famous pizzeria in New Haven, Conn., known for thin crust pies made in a coal-fired oven.

The celebration involves partnerships with businesses to promote the “Pizza Capital” title. DATTCO, the transportation company, unveiled a “Pizza Capital of the U.S.” bus wrap. Tweed-New Haven Airport will feature pizza-themed signage and artwork to enhance tourism. Avelo Airlines and Taste of New Haven will offer $40 off roundtrip base fares to New Haven from 31 cities.

New Haven Pizza Club visitors can sign and share their favorite pizza spot on a nine-foot by six-foot fine art piece made from Connecticut highway signs. It will then be permanently moved for display at Tweed New Haven Airport.

Michael Pollack, artist and founder of the New Haven Pizza Club, has also custom-designed three pairs of Nike Air Jordan 1s. The Connecticut pizza-inspired speakers will be auctioned at the Strength in Numbers Fashion Show, with proceeds benefiting the Feeding Families Foundation.

“I wanted to create something that truly captures Connecticut's passion for its pizza – not just as food, but as a cultural experience,” Pollack said. “This project is for everyone — locals, visitors, and die-hard pizza fanatics alike. Because once you experience a pizza, you don’t just eat it – you become part of its story.”