CT enhances Thanksgiving road safety with wrong-way driving detection on ramps

Connecticut officials say wrong-way driving detectors installed at 123 highway ramps across the state could help reduce highway fatalities this Thanksgiving week.

Governor Ned Lamont said the state’s highways are the most dangerous during Thanksgiving travel week, at a media briefing about highway safety for the holiday on Monday near a Route 8 ramp in Naugatuck.

He’s glad the state Department of Transportation is ahead of schedule in installing the wrong-way driving detectors.

“This Wednesday night is probably the most dangerous of the year,” he said.

“I really appreciate how fast the work got going with DOT getting this wrong way flashing lights up there. To try to head people off if they are driving the wrong way down a highway,” Lamont said.

But he warned drivers to be careful because technology can’t do everything.

“Look out for somebody. If you think they shouldn’t be driving, take the keys out of their hand. We are doing what we can with technology, but the other 90% is up to you.” he said.

The detectors on the Route 8 ramp in Naugatuck had more than 14 activations since it was installed.

Each time, the drivers safely turned around after seeing the flashing red light.

“The system also captures video that shows nearly 80% of the drivers across the state who saw the flashing red lights self-corrected before anyone got hurt,” said Garret Eucalitto, the DOT Commissioner.

He said the DOT expects to have 135 installed by the year's end.