Blumenthal says Democrats aim to confirm Biden's judicial picks in lame-duck session

The confirmation of President Joe Biden’s nominees to fill dozens of vacancies on the federal bench is a top priority for Democrats during the lame-duck session of Congress, according to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Democrats want to have all of Biden’s 26 pending federal judicial appointments confirmed before the end of the lame-duck session this year, Blumenthal said in Hartford before returning to Hartford on Tuesday.

“It can’t be business as usual in the remaining days of this session. We have to focus and devote the additional hours. All hands on deck has to be the mantra,” he said.

One of the appointees awaiting confirmation is Sarah Russell, a professor at Quinnipiac University School of Law. She’s been nominated to serve on the U.S. District Court in Connecticut.

Blumenthal said another priority will be to ensure that all federal funds allocated to Connecticut are disbursed before the end of the year.

“We want to leave no money on the table because we know the incoming administration may revoke spending commitments already made,” Blumenthal said.

President-elect Donald Trump has urged GOP lawmakers to block Biden judicial appointments and other moves by Democrats this lame duck session.

Trump had several of his judicial appointees confirmed during a lame-duck session four years ago.