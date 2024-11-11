On heels of Trump reelection, CT launches 24/7 abortion care hotline

In the wake of Tuesday’s election, Connecticut has partnered with top lawyers on a hotline to give abortion providers and patients free, confidential legal advice.

Attorney General William Tong said the hotline will help ensure that out-of-state patients can get free legal support if they’re traveling to Connecticut and other New England states for abortion care.

“It’s about inviting a broader community of advocates and lawyers to help us in this fight or to strengthen, quite frankly, what I have been talking about for the last six years, the firewall that all of us are joined together in to protect women, patients, doctors and nurses,” Tong said

“Right now, patients need our support. Providers need our guidance,” said Rebecca Hart Holder, president of Reproductive Equity Now Foundation, one of the groups that has partnered with Connecticut on the hotline.

“This movement demands bold, innovative, tenacious state-based leadership,” she said,

The hotline expands on a Massachusetts abortion care hotline, which has already connected more than 150 patients and providers with support to access care.