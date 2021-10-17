-
The City of New Haven, Connecticut will pay over $200,000 to the federal government after a data breach that compromised the personal information of…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the Affordable Care Act following the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has joined fellow Democrats on the Judiciary Committee to claim that President Trump’s Supreme Court…
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says he’s taking legal action to preserve federal family planning funding for organizations like Planned…
Connecticut lawmakers are considering a bill that would prohibit anti-abortion counseling services from engaging in "deceptive advertising" practices.…
The New York State Legislature voted Tuesday to codify the abortion rights in the U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade into New York law. Gov. Andrew…
The New York State legislature is poised to approve a bill to codify the abortion rights in the U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade into state law.…
Governor Cuomo is upping the stakes in his disagreement with Republicans on the state and federal level over the right to choose abortion, now that…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has urged the state legislature to pass the Reproductive Health Act quickly, which he says would protect abortion rights if…
Hours before President Trump announced his choice to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, Governor Andrew Cuomo railed against the selection. He…