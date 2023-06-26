New Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center opens in New Haven

New Haven residents have a new health care option. Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center is open for business at the Dixwell Community House, and is ready to serve almost 5,000 residents.

The health center only moved across the street, but it received major upgrades.

Molly Ingram / WSHU The new Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center.

It will now offer adult and pediatric medicine, behavioral health, dental services, women’s health care, infectious disease care and podiatry.

State Rep. Robyn Porter (D-New Haven) said the new center will work to bridge the health care gap in the city.

“Health is wealth,” Porter said. “And community-based health centers make all the difference in the world, especially in the world where people of color exist.”

Mayor Justin Elicker said the new location, which is seven times larger than the old building, will make a big difference.

“The fact that this site is located at the youth center, at the place where our seniors come to recreate, at the place where all community members come to learn and access resources in the library, means that the health of Dixwell and the future health of Dixwell is bright,” Elicker said.

The Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center is the oldest federally qualified health center in the state.