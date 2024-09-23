Lamont says online threats responsible for CT school closures are not political

Dozens of online threats have been responsible for school closures in Connecticut.

According to Gov. Ned Lamont, public schools in Bristol, Bridgeport and Torrington were closed last Friday out of extreme caution.

“Police are being very careful to see which is a serious threat and which is maybe some lark. Or somebody thinking it's a mischievous prank,” Lamont said.

It's been determined that the threats might not be as politically motivated as in Springfield, Ohio.

“I think here most of the threats are young people reposting something. Maybe they think they are being funny. They are not. It’s serious. We have to respond to each and every one of them.” Lamont said while meeting with several school superintendents on Friday.

More than two dozen Connecticut schools have dealt with online threats since the last week of August, and police have made several arrests.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said social media is to blame for pushing the online threats.

“Social media is an accelerant, like in a fire,” he said. “It can spread and deepen harmful comments, threats and bullying.”

“I think effective law enforcement, as we’ve seen in Connecticut, as well as disapproval from contemporaries, peers and fellow students, can have an enormous effect,” Blumenthal said.

Lamont and Blumenthal met with students at Barnard Environmental Science and Technology School in New Haven to highlight Blumenthal’s Kids Online Safety Act.

Blumenthal said the bill aims to hold big tech companies accountable and empower young people and their parents with the tools and safeguards they need to protect themselves online.

The bill has won overwhelming approval in the U.S. Senate and is awaiting action in the U.S. House.