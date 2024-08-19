Redding roads washed out in CT floods

Sunday’s historic floods left parts of Connecticut in disrepair, with flooded homes and businesses as well as crumbling roadsides. Redding resident Laura Nelson said she’s lived in the town her entire life, and was completely shocked by the rainfall’s damage.

“I’ve never seen the roads just be completely washed away,” she said. “It came down so heavy so fast, and the next thing we know, our basement flooded. It typically never gets flooded unless it’s really severe… And we haven’t seen a flood in our basement in at least fifteen years.”

Nelson was jogging along Old Stagecoach Road Monday afternoon when she noticed the asphalt of a small bridge had crumbled away on both sides of the road, and a guardrail lay overturned, hanging over the water.

Eda Uzunlar / WSHU Glen Road in Redding closed off.

Close by, Glen Road along the Saugatuck River leading to Lake Zoar was closed down, and nearby Redding Road offered similar sites.

“This is more than we’ve had ever, in my lifetime,” said Stephens Naser, 26. Naser is a New Milford resident and said he noticed little rain. He came to Redding and nearby areas to understand the damage — Redding saw nearly eight inches of rain, with other parts of the state receiving up to ten inches. “You’ve just got to appreciate the awe of all of Mother Nature’s damage.”