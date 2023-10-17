Connecticut rebrands to encourage young people to “Make It Here”

Connecticut is rebranding!

Gov. Ned Lamont revealed a new ad campaign targeting prospective young residents on Tuesday. It’s called “Make It Here.”

Make It Here replaces the old slogan “Still Revolutionary,” which was introduced in 2012.

Connecticut’s Chief Marketing Officer Anthony Anthony — who told everyone at the event that yes, that is his real name— said the campaign was inspired by a poll revealing only 50% of the state’s residents are proud of where they live.

“With this campaign, we recognize that it's time for something new and different, and that steady habits have to change,” Anthony said. “And a new brand is a long-time coming. And that brand, we need it to inspire people, we need a brand to help us change perceptions of the state.”

CT.GOV The logo can be personalized for residents, municipalities, and businesses.

The new branding is unique in the sense that residents, municipalities and businesses are encouraged to design their own version of the new CT icon. Interested parties are asked to contact the Make It Here brand campaign to obtain approval.

Lamont said he wants the new branding to inspire current and future Connecticut residents to think about what they can make in the state.

“This is a way to remind people, young people, why you want to come to Connecticut. Why you want to stay in Connecticut, why you want to grow your family in Connecticut, and why you want to start a business in Connecticut.”

Cronin, an advertising agency based in Glastonbury, developed the campaign.

The branding will appear online as well as at Bradley International Airport and on Metro-North trains on Nov. 1.

Out-of-state marketing will begin next fall.