CT receives federal disaster declaration, but cleanup costs are still unknown

President Joe Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration in the wake of Sunday’s flooding in parts of Connecticut.

The National Weather Service said some parts of Connecticut got up to 16 inches of rain on Sunday. Flooding destroyed homes, businesses and roads.

State Senator Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield) said cleanup costs have not been totaled yet.

“It's going to take some time from a standpoint of roadway safety, but also from a standpoint of calculating the real economic cost to individuals, homes, residences, businesses and as well as communities as a whole,” Hwang said.

Hwang said the federal declaration will allow residents and municipalities apply for help from the government as they work to rebuild.

He applauded the decision.

“That will create an opportunity for inflow of federal funds to be able to help with permitting and processing of our roadways, but also to be able to possibly give relief to businesses and individuals that are not covered by flood insurance.”

Hwang is the ranking Republican on the Insurance and Real Estate Committee. He said the most important thing for people who sustained damage to do is to document it.

More about the disaster declaration and how to apply for help is available here.

Ebong Udoma contributed to this report.