Blumenthal says his support for Ukraine is strengthened by trip to Kyiv

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) has returned from a brief visit to Ukraine, impressed by the country’s counteroffensive against Russia, which he said is progressing very well.

“It demonstrates Ukraine's capacity to launch major offensive operations with the kind of synchronized combined arms, secrecy, and surprise that are going to be critical to additional offensive operations,” he said at a media briefing in Hartford on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian incursion into Russia is bold and brilliant, Blumenthal said.

“These kinds of operations will strengthen Ukraine’s position not only on the battlefield but also at the negotiating table if there are at some point talks about a successful conclusion for Ukraine in repelling Russia,” he said.

In the meantime, Ukraine needs more U.S. assistance, Blumenthal said. He’ll introduce a bipartisan “Stand by Ukraine Act” that he hopes Congress will act on before the end of the year.

Ukraine should be given NATO membership before the end of the year, and the Biden Administration should lift restrictions on U.S. weapons to Ukraine.

Blumenthal traveled with U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. They met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Monday.