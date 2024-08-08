CT, NY consider banning phones in the classroom

School is almost back in session, and Connecticut and New York officials are looking at ways to keep phones out of the classroom. It’s in an effort to keep kids focused on learning and off social media.

Neither state has a “ban” on phones in the classroom.

But New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has spent the summer meeting with teachers and parents about how to address cellphone use in schools, and Gov. Ned Lamont said his state department of education will release guidance for districts later this month.

Some Connecticut schools have already been trialing phone-free learning.

“Manchester, they've been doing this for six months now,” said Lamont, who spoke about getting smartphones out of the classroom during his 2024 State of the State speech. “They said it's making a real difference. The kids are connecting more with each other and less just staring into their phones and paying attention in the classroom. It makes a difference.”

Lamont said he favors a district-by-district approach, while Hochul has said she favors a statewide solution.

Lawmakers have floated multiple solutions, including leaving phones in lockers or other safe spaces or using Yondr pouches, soft pouches that lock phones inside and require a magnetic key to reopen.

Both Hochul and Lamont have expressed particular interest in the Yondr pouches, which were made popular by Beyoncé, who made guests at her Renaissance album premier lock their phones away to prevent leaks.

According to the Hartford Courant, the State Board of Education is expected to vote on Connecticut's model on August 21.