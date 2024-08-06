CT leaders and police tackle surge in drunk driving

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) joined members of the New Haven Police Department and traffic safety advocates to discuss drunk driving prevention efforts.

Recent federal statistics ranked New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury in the top 75 deadliest cities for DUI crashes.

Jeniece Roman / WSHU New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said the increased patrol is especially important this time of year. He said it is the two-year anniversary of the passing of his son’s best friend, who died in a drunk driving accident.

“This really hits home with me personally and professionally. We’re going to continue to enforce the law as best we can to slow down the numbers,” Jacobson said.

The department has increased traffic stops and DUI training for its officers. It also worked with state police to install wrong-way detectors on highways. Jacobson said they can be an indicator that someone is driving under the influence.

Blumenthal said in Connecticut, there were 57 DUI-related fatalities in the last three years. He supported the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which would require the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to make efforts to prevent drunk and impaired driving.

The proposed rule change would set a three-year deadline for a final rule to issue a new Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard. The standard would require car manufacturers to equip vehicles with technology to prevent drunk driving.

Jeniece Roman / WSHU

Blumenthal urged the NHTSA to finalize these rules. The deadline to do so is in November.

“To issue the proposed rules, including the new technology that is increasingly effective and practical. That will detect drunk drivers before they begin operating a car.”

Blumenthal said new technology will help. A tool is now available in vehicles that will not start if it detects a drunk driver. He said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration should issue a new Federal Safety Standard recommending it be standard with new cars.

“This technology is increasingly available and affordable. It should be standard with new cars when it is practical and accurate,” Blumenthal said.