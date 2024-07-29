Debate, candidate forum planned for Bridgeport Senate primary race

The race to replace veteran Connecticut State Senator Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport) is heating up. Bridgeport, Monroe and Trumbull residents have two chances to hear from the candidates before the Democratic Primary.

Four candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination for the 22nd Senate District: Bridgeport City Councilman Scott Burns, former Bridgeport Mayor Bill Finch, Quinnipiac professor Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox and former City Councilman Tyler Mack.

Mack has been endorsed by Moore, who announced she would not run for reelection on the last day of the 2024 legislative session. The Democratic Party has not endorsed a candidate.

Five democrats received enough delegate support in May to appear on the primary ballot. State Housing Department Deputy Commissioner Shante Hanks has since dropped out of the race.

The League of Women Voters is hosting a debate between the candidates on Aug. 1 at the Trumbull Library (in the Community Room, 33 Quality Street). The debate will be moderated by Laura Smits of the Norwalk League of Women Voters. Audience members are able to submit written questions for the candidates, according to a press release.

Fairfield University is hosting a candidate forum on Aug. 5 at their Bellarmine Campus (460 Mill Hill Ave., Bridgeport). It’s in collaboration with the Bridgeport Regional Business Council and the Monroe Chamber of Commerce. Fairfield University Associate Professor of Politics and Director of the Master of Public Administration program Gayle Alberda, PhD, will moderate.

Both events begin at 6:30 p.m. and are open to the public.

The Democratic and Republican primaries for state and U.S. Senate and House of Representative races are on Aug. 13. Early, in-person voting begins on August 5th and ends on the 11th.

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 5.