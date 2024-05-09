CT Senator Marilyn Moore won't run for reelection

Connecticut State Senator Marilyn Moore announced she will not seek a sixth term in the legislature on Wednesday.

Moore, 75, has represented Bridgeport, Trumbull and Monroe for nearly ten years.

She was first elected to the Senate in 2014. She co-chaired the housing committee, an issue that defined her time in the legislature.

“Against all the political odds, I've overcome barriers that seemed insurmountable,” Moore told her colleagues on the last day of the 2024 legislative session. “I've been challenged three times to come here and always prevailed. And each time it made me stronger and stronger, and strengthened my belief that I was here, not as a politician, not because of political will. But because God ordained me to be in this space.”

In 2019, she lost the Bridgeport Democratic primary for mayor to Joe Ganim byless than 300 votes. She ran again in 2023, but dropped out before the primary.

She spoke about the corruption issues the city has faced during her farewell speech, and talked about the time she spent as an aide to State Senator Ed Gomes (D-Bridgeport), who died in a car accident in 2019.

“Bridgeport had been filled with corruption when I came here with Senator [Ed] Gomes. And all we wanted to do was lift up the city of Bridgeport and show people that you can walk in the door with integrity, you can maintain your integrity, and you can still be successful, you can do the work of the people. And that's what I campaigned on every single year as having integrity,” Moore said.

“I'm so proud that when I leave here today, I've never compromised my values or the values of the people that I've served.”

Moore’s term will end in January 2025. It’s not yet clear who will run for her vacant seat.