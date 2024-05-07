Bridgeport’s Perry Memorial Arch to receive a makeover

The Perry Memorial Arch at Seaside Park in Bridgeport is getting a makeover. The landmark is more than 100 years old.

Repairs will be made to the arch’s foundation, granite, gutters and roof.

The arch was designed by Henry Bacon, who also designed the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. It’s named after William H. Perry, the former Wheeler and Wilson Manufacturing Company superintendent.

Perry, who left the money for the arch to be constructed, was also the president of the Bridgeport City Parks Commission. He was born in West Woodstock, Connecticut, in 1820 and died in Bridgeport in 1899. He had lived in Bridgeport for more than 30 years.

Mayor Joe Ganim (D) said the landmark reminds visitors of the city’s history.

“This is a landmark, not just for the gateway to the south end. But in many ways, we put it up to identify this city in some of its great historic attractions,” Ganim said. “So it means a lot to all of us.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU The Perry Arch

The city has already secured $500,000 in federal dollars for the project, but U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said the entire project will cost millions.

“Our delegation, Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), Representative Jim Himes (D-CT-04), and myself will continue the work of getting federal funding to restore this art, because it is historic,” Blumenthal said. “And it is the gateway to a beautiful historic park, used so often by the people of Bridgeport.”

Repair work will begin in July and take around six months. No disruptions to park-goers are expected.