First of 1,000 trees planted in New Haven this year

More than 1,000 trees will be planted in New Haven in the coming months — and the first one was put in the ground on Monday at Kimberly Field.

The city is increasing tree canopy coverage to reduce heat.

Kimberly Field, the largest park in the Hill neighborhood, will be home to 30 new trees by the end of the week.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has put up $2.6 million for the cause. The money will allow the Urban Resources Initiative (URI) to plant 5,000 trees over five years. The initiative employs formerly incarcerated individuals.

Mayor Justin Elicker helped plant the first tree, a Shumard Oak.

“They're wonderful for the environment because they suck in carbon so that we can help reduce the impacts of climate change,” Elicker said. “They shade our neighborhoods to keep our cities cooler. They provide habitat for the birds that we're hearing right now.”

Colleen Murphy-Dunning, the leader of the Urban Resources Initiative, encouraged New Haveners who want a tree to reach out.

“We will plant for a resident, a school, a park, a business; any institution who would like a free tree, we will plant it for you if you promise to love and care for that tree by just watering it once a week,” Murphy-Dunning said.

According to Murphy-Dunning, summer temperatures in New Haven can vary by 20 degrees in different neighborhoods, depending on the area’s tree canopy coverage.

Planting more trees will provide more shade to cool the neighborhood down, she said.

To request a tree, visit https://uri.yale.edu/request-tree-solicite-un-arbol.