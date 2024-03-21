Paid sick leave for all closer to becoming a CT law

Paid sick leave for all Connecticut employees is one step closer to becoming law.

S.B.7 passed the Labor and Public Employees Committee on Thursday.

Three pieces of similar legislation that deal with the issue were introduced in this session, in the House and Senate and by the governor.

They differ in dates they take effect, how many days an employee has to work before they become eligible, and when you can use the sick days.

"This is simply good public policy. Just like we don’t send our kids to school when they're sick, employees shouldn't be showing up for work when they're sick either," Labor co-chair Senator Julie Kushner (D-Danbury) said. "It's also a pro-family policy. These changes strengthen working families, not only to take the time necessary to care for themselves and each other but to provide some modicum of income for when they're not working and need some money to help buy groceries or gas."

Currently, employers with less than 50 workers are not required to offer sick time to their employees.

The legislation would force companies of all sizes to offer employees at least 40 hours of sick time a year.

Representative Dave Yaccarino (R-North Haven) voted against the bill.

“I think there's a lot of unintended consequences,” Yaccarino said. “And I think most employers treat their employees really, really well because you want that employee to be part of that business and family that you want to take care of them. ”

Eight states and Washington, D.C. already require paid sick leave for businesses with more than one staff member: Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Vermont and Washington.

Governor Ned Lamont supports the legislation.