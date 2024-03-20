Lamont urges lawmakers to approve expansion of CT's paid sick leave law

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is backing a Democratic proposal to expand the state’s paid sick leave law to cover all employers.

The state’s 13-year-old paid sick leave law applies to employers with more than 50 workers. It covers only 12% of private sector workers.

Lamont wants lawmakers to expand the law to include all employers.

“We have a lot of domestic workers, and servers, and caregivers who are sort of often on their own taking care of people. Often in their homes. And you don't want them feeling like they have to go to work feeling ill so they can pay the bills,” he said, at a press briefing with advocates at the state Legislative Office Building on Tuesday.

Lamont said it would make the state more competitive.

“It's the right thing to do, for taking care of the people, who are doing the work in our communities. And it also sends a message that this is the type of state where we welcome you. We respect workers. We respect what they have to do and the choices they have to make in terms of their families. Let's get this done." he urged lawmakers.

Democrats have said they expect the bill to pass this year. Republicans oppose the bill. They claim it's the government telling mom-and-pop shops what they must do and forcing them to comply.