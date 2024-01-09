New minor league soccer team, stadium planned for Bridgeport

Connecticut is home to millions of sports fans and very few professional sports teams. Millionaire tech entrepreneur André Swanston, a graduate of the University of Connecticut and Ridgefield resident, has ambitions to change that.

On Tuesday, Swanston and representatives from Major League Soccer’s development league, MLS NEXT Pro, announced the league’s newest addition, Connecticut United Football Club, which plans to play in a brand new waterfront stadium in Bridgeport beginning in 2025. Swanston founded the team’s ownership group, Connecticut Sports Group, and is leading efforts to secure approvals for the stadium complex — a development that includes a hotel, retail and dining properties, community park space and housing — on the former site of a dog-racing track.

The stadium proposal received approval from Bridgeport zoning officials in November, Swanston said.

UConn’s Connecticut Center for Economic Analysis estimated the development could drive more than $4 billion in economic value for Bridgeport over the next 25 years, with over 2,000 jobs created during the construction phase and 1,000 positions ongoing at the site.

“This will have a far more profound economic impact than any of the other sports or entertainment investments that the state has made in over a quarter century,” Swanston said.

To support those teams, Swanston and the CT Sports Group will be looking for corporate sponsors — he noted Connecticut’s strong contingent of Fortune 1000 companies — but they also anticipate seeking public funding.

Shahrzad Rasekh / CT Mirror The stadium is planned for a former greyhound racing track.

“We’re in the early stages of trying to create what we think can be a great public-private partnership on this,” Swanston said. “I can’t say what dollar amount we’re going to need from the state, or ask for, but I can tell you there will be a higher percentage of private capital than any of the other large stadiums or entertainment venues.”

MLS NEXT Pro President Charles Altchek said the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted across North America, could amplify the economic impact of Bridgeport’s new team and stadium by shining a “global spotlight” on the sport in the U.S.

“Our job in professional soccer is to get ready for that moment, to get ready for that energy, and to have great projects like we’re going to have in Connecticut,” he said.

A broad body of research examining the effects that sports teams and stadium developments have on local economies almost universally finds their impact to be minimal. But Swanston said not all of the local effects are captured just by looking at new jobs and revenue, generated by visiting fans paying for parking or eating at local restaurants and bars.

For example, the CT United stadium development includes green space that will allow pedestrians headed to mass transit hubs to walk a shorter route, reducing their commuting time, Swanston said. The club is also launching a free youth soccer academy for local athletes, which could save the families of those players thousands of dollars a year. And of course it’s difficult to quantify the impact of local pride in a hometown team, Swanston said.

“There’s so many things that we’re really excited about that we think are kind of transformational,” he said.

Going pro

So far, Swanston and his wife Michelle — both former Division I college athletes — have “self-funded” the effort to establish CT United FC and seek local approvals for the stadium. But the investment pool is expected to grow. Swanston said several sources of private funding, from family offices to private equity groups, have expressed interest. Later this year, the club plans to announce an “expanded ownership group.”

Swanston made his fortune with startup technology company Tru Optik, which gathered user data from streaming websites like BitTorrent. One of the earliest endeavors to amass metrics on audience streaming preferences, the company’s product became very valuable to a wide range of advertisers and content developers. (Swanston and his partners sold the company in 2020 for more than $100 million.)

He’s tapped that expertise in evaluating the market potential for professional sports in Connecticut. According to Swanston, Connecticut fans spend upwards of $1 billion on sports and entertainment each year and are more active than most on streaming platforms, where MLS broadcasts much of its content — including MLS NEXT Pro matches.

The MLS NEXT Pro league launched in March 2022 and will soon count 29 teams as members, most of whom are affiliated with existing MLS clubs. NEXT Pro teams serve as a connection between youth academies and the major league professional teams. Promising athletes might advance from their club’s academy and play for a NEXT Pro team before joining the professional squad. Or “first team” MLS players may come down to their NEXT Pro unit for a stint, creating a professional-level atmosphere ideal for player development.

MLS NEXT Pro / CT Mirror MLS NEXT Pro team, Philadelphia Union II, during a recent match.

CT United FC will include a youth academy when it launches. And Swanston wants CT United FC to field a full-fledged MLS team within a few years — a “no brainer,” he said, given how rapidly the sport’s popularity is growing among U.S. fans.

Altchek said the “blueprint” for the most successful MLS clubs combines a committed ownership group, an enthusiastic local fan base and an attractive facility that can draw a crowd. “Getting stadiums built is always a lot of work and requires a tremendous amount of collaboration and partnership between public and private entities,” he said.

Swanston is confident it’ll happen. So much so, he’s already thinking beyond MLS.

The new Bridgeport stadium offers an opportunity for the National Women’s Soccer League to expand, Swanston said. “What market in America has culturally supported women’s sports over the last 25 years better than Connecticut?” he said, pointing to the success of the UConn Women’s basketball team and the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun. Swanston even sees potential for professional lacrosse at the site.

For now, Altchek said, “We’re focused on tomorrow and on getting this team launched, and on having it be tremendously successful — which we know that it will. And then, you know, we’ll see where we’ll see where that leads to in the future.”

