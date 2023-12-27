CT troopers issued questionable tickets during federally funded shifts, records show

Hundreds of potentially falsified traffic tickets flagged by auditors in Connecticut were logged by state troopers during federally funded shifts, according to new records obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media.

Earlier this year, an audit by the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project revealed that hundreds of state troopers may have falsified tens of thousands of traffic stops entered into the state’s racial profiling system.

Now, records obtained by Hearst show hundreds of those tickets were submitted during shifts paid for by the federal government.

Federally funded shifts are often to identify drivers who are under the influence, speeding and/or not wearing their seatbelt. The shifts are paid at overtime rates.

One hundred and thirty-one of those shifts included a ticket now flagged in the investigation.

If authorities find that federal money was misused, the state and individual troopers may be forced to pay it back. State police have spent over $6 million in federal funds since 2014.

Misuse of federal funds could also lead to criminal charges from a grand jury.

The Racial Profiling Prohibition Project audit triggered investigations at the state and federal levels. State Police Union officials have claimed that in many cases, faulty equipment and unintentional clerical errors are to blame.

State lawmakers have signaled that there will likely be a legislative response to the scandal.