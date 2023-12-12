© 2023 WSHU
CT lawmakers keep close eye on federal grand jury investigation of state police fake ticket scandal

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published December 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST
Car driver hands over her Blue Envelope to the patrol officer during the traffic stop exercise
Brian Scott-Smith
/
WSHU
Car driver hands over her Blue Envelope to the patrol officer during the traffic stop exercise

Connecticut lawmakers say they will await the outcome of a federal grand jury investigation before taking action to address the state police fake traffic ticket scandal.

Senate President Martin Looney said there’s a strong likelihood lawmakers will act in next year’s legislative session that begins in February.

“It’s too soon to predict what that might be. And obviously we would want to consult with Commissioner Higgins before we enact legislation. But I think there is likely to be a legislative response,” Looney said. Commissioner Ronnell Higgins was appointed last month to oversee public safety.

GOP House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora is skeptical of the fake ticket scandal and said it might be the result of a clerical error.

“I just think that that data was released prematurely to the public. So, I’m not sure that the legislature is going to need to take any action on this issue,” Candelora said.

In the meantime, a federal grand jury convened in New Haven and has subpoenaed records of motor vehicle stops by hundreds of state troopers going back to January 2014.

There is also a state investigation into the scandal.
