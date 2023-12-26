Federal approval paves the way for Tweed New Haven Airport expansion

Tweed New Haven Airport has received approval from federal regulators to extend its runway and build a larger terminal.

The airport has offered commercial flights from discount airline Avelo to destinations like Orlando, Nashville and Chicago since November of 2021.

Now, the Federal Aviation Administration has given the $165 million upgrade the green light. The airport plans to extend its runway by about 1,000 feet and build a 70,000-square-foot terminal on the East Haven side, as well as a new entrance to the compound.

Officials say the changes will reduce noise pollution by reducing the number of necessary flights and moving ground noise further from residents.

“We are thrilled with the FAA’s decision — the greater Southern Connecticut deserves a convenient and affordable alternative for leisure and business travel, while addressing and mitigating the environmental impacts,” said Matt Hoey, chairman of the the New Haven Airport Authority Board.

The decision drew mixed responses from elected officials and community members.

In a statement, East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora expressed disappointment over the decision, citing traffic and environmental concerns about the plan.

“It is certainly an understatement to say that I am disappointed,” Carfora wrote. “The substantial impact that the proposed action will have on our community is monumental. Our experts, and my staff will fully evaluate the FAA’s findings before announcing our next steps.”

But New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Gov. Ned Lamont celebrated the decision.

“The release of this assessment today is a big step forward to ensuring that South-Central Connecticut has the reliable transportation opportunities this region needs to grow economically,” Lamont said. “Additionally, it will ensure that there are commonsense noise and traffic mitigation measures in place that will retain the neighborhood’s quality of life.”

The airport is now free to begin construction. Read the environmental assessment here.