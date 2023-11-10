© 2023 WSHU
No election interference in Fairfield, CT state police say

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published November 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU

The Connecticut State Police have concluded their investigation into potential election interference in Fairfield. According to a statement from the department, a broken window screen at a town building where ballots were being stored was not a result of criminal activity.

“After conducting a thorough on-scene investigation, it was determined that there were no compromised entry points into the building, and that the damage to the window screen did not appear to be the result of criminal activity,” a statement from the CSP read.

On Thursday afternoon, the state police were called to investigate a broken window screen at 100 Mona Terrace in Fairfield. The town building holds the physical ballots for the first selectman election recount, which is scheduled to take place on Nov. 14.

The damage was initially thought to be the result of a burglary.

The recount, which is still expected to take place on Tuesday, was triggered by Democratic first selectman candidate Bill Gerber’s slim lead over Incumbent Republican First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick.

The initial count placed Gerber 42 votes ahead.
Molly Ingram
