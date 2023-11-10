Mashantucket Pequot Tribe to honor veterans in powwow

The Mashantucket Pequot Museum will host a powwow Saturday to honor veterans. Active duty military, veterans and their families are invited to the event.

Every year, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe honors Native and non-Native Americans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. The annual powwow sees nearly 1,000 attendees each year.

The event will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 11 in the gathering space of the museum. Doors will open for visitors at 10 a.m. and the Grand Entry ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.

There will be traditional music and performances by drummers and dancers in regalia. Navajo songwriter Michelle Thomas will perform the National Anthem in the Navajo language. She will pay tribute to her late brother who was a United States Marine Corps veteran. Thomas is a singer, songwriter, producer, motivational speaker and community volunteer.

In 2020, she was recognized with the Empowering Indigenous Women-Role Models Who Inspire Award! Thomas won the Native American Music Award for Best Music Video in 2019 for her first single, “Beautifully.”

The event is included with the purchase of museum tickets. Admission will be free for all veterans and active military. More information is available on the Mashantucket Pequot Museum website.