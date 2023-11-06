New Haven receives $500,000 to support jobs for kids in the environmental sector

New Haven has received $500,000 to support green jobs for kids in the city.

The grant, which comes from the federal Environmental Protection Agency, was awarded to New Haven’s “Project Green Jobs Corps” Program.

The program gets high school students involved with community engagement and environmental and social justice. For most participants, it's their first paid job experience, according to program officials.

With the new grant, more than 200 kids will have access to the program.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D, CT-03) said it’s a win-win, because kids will have the chance to learn and get paid, and the city will become more climate-friendly.

“It will directly support high school students in New Haven to work with other community organizations and residents to identify environmental justice issues, and engage in discussion with city leaders and planners to help put solutions in place,” DeLauro said.

Green Jobs Corps Director Crystal Fernandez said jobs have historically only been for kids who attend Common Ground High School, but because of this grant, they will be available to high schoolers across the city.

“Young people will work together with our partners and city residents to generate meaningful, lasting results related to air quality, climate change, land revitalization and food insecurity.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU Students at Common Ground High School are seen composting, one of the many sustainable practices they learn at the agriculture-based school.

Community partners that will work with students include Haven's Harvest, Nappesoul, Inc., the New Haven City Planning Department, the New Haven Climate Movement and the Urban Resources Initiative.

The program will be run through Common Ground, a high school that focuses on sustainability and urban farming. It’s a full-time charter high school that also serves part-time programming for younger kids in New Haven. The school opened in 1997.

“Common Ground has been an exemplary partner in our community,” DeLauro said. “You invite people of all ages, all identities, to learn, to grow, by connecting to their environment. You help to promote sustainable agriculture and build a healthier food system for the residents of our great city.”

Mayor Justin Elicker (D) noted that the grant comes weeks after the city received $3 million to increase tree canopy coverage.

“The last couple of weeks have just been incredible for the city of New Haven," Elicker said. "Goodness knows what's going to happen next week."