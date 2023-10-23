Blumenthal visits Israel and Saudi Arabia amid Israel-Hamas war

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and a bipartisan group of his colleagues traveled to Israel and Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Blumenthal, whose father fled Germany before World War II, said the trip moved and inspired the delegation in ways he had never seen.

“When I met with those hostages, I saw in every one of them my family,” Blumenthal said. “They are Americans in their dedication to freedom and the values of America, and in their grief and fear. They can unite America.”

The delegation encouraged Saudi Arabian leaders to support peace in the region, specifically with Iran.

Blumenthal said the Saudis have a unique opportunity to work toward a spot in the community of nations by countering Iranian malignance.

“Saudi Arabia can begin to earn its desired place in the community of nations by demonstrating a serious commitment to peace and human rights,” Blumenthal said. “Working together, with the U.S. as a partner, Israel and Saudi Arabia can and must serve as an effective counterweight to Hamas, Iran and Hezbollah.”

Blumenthal, who spoke from the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, affirmed that the war in Israel was not against Palestine, but rather Hamas.

“I grieve with all who have suffered losses, not just Israelis, but Palestinians,” Blumenthal said. “They are victims of Hamas as well. And they deserve the kind of humanitarian aid that is now flowing, but has to go in greater amounts. They deserve a place to evacuate so they can get out of harm's way. They deserve the truth so that they understand that if they are in harm's way, they may become victims”

Blumenthal was joined on the trip by U.S. Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ), Katie Britt (R-AL), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Susan Collins (R-ME), Chris Coons (D-DE), Jack Reed (D-RI), Dan Sullivan (R-AK) and John Thune (R-SD).