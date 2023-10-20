Bridgeport absentee ballot fraud case awaits judge’s ruling

A lawsuit challenging Mayor Joe Ganim’s win of Bridgeport’s Democratic primary awaits a judge’s decision. The lawyer for Ganim’s opponent, John Gomes, rested his case on Thursday.

Gomes’ case depended heavily on city surveillance video of Ganim campaign workers allegedly stuffing mail-in ballot drop boxes prior to the primary.

“It’s the ballot harvesting that led us to this point. It’s not a great situation. I would absolutely grant that. But it’s a situation created by people who broke the law.” said attorney Bill Bloss.

Bloss added the evidence should convince Bridgeport Superior Court Judge William Clark to order a redo of the primary, even if it must be done after the Nov. 7 general election.

“If Mayor Ganim wins in November the judge orders a new primary," he said. "That I know what would happen. There would be a new primary and then if Gomes won the primary a new general election.”

John Kennelly, the lawyer for the city’s Democratic Registrar of Voters, did not present a defense in court, but talking to the media outside the court he pushed back on the plaintiff’s case.

“You must understand that not one voter was placed on that stand to say that there was irregularity in how their votes were cast,” Kennelly said.

“Without such proof there’s no evidence of any election irregularities,” he said.

A decision from the judge is expected before Election Day on Nov. 7.

Both Ganim and Gomes are already on the ballot for that election. Ganim is on the Democratic party line, while Gomes is on the Working Families Party line.