Ganim testifies in Bridgeport absentee ballot fraud case

Mayor Joe Ganim testified in Superior Court in Bridgeport on Tuesday in a lawsuit that alleges absentee ballot fraud in the city’s Democratic primary.

On the stand, Ganim distanced himself from two of his campaign workers who pleaded the Fifth when questioned in court about city surveillance video that showed them allegedly stuffing mail-in ballot drop boxes prior to the election.

Outside the courthouse, Ganim accused his primary opponent John Gomes’ supporters also of ballot stuffing.

“I wonder why and how someone would come into court and claim irregularities on a voter count of one campaign when they’ve got their own campaign workers with their shirts on and visible, and they are making a claim about voter irregularities?” he asked.

The Gomes campaign said its worker recorded on video would testify that the extra ballots he dropped belonged to his parents who had left for Puerto Rico.

Gomes is challenging Ganim’s win in the September primary, which is based on the mail-in vote count.

He is seeking either a rerun of the primary or to be declared the winner based on the voting machine count.