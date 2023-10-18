© 2023 WSHU
Ganim testifies in Bridgeport absentee ballot fraud case

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published October 18, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim being sworn in as he takes the stand to testify in the city's Democratic primary alleged ballot fraud case at Bridgeport Superior Court on Tuesday October 17, 2023
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU
Mayor Joe Ganim being sworn in as he takes the stand to testify in the Bridgeport Democratic primary alleged absentee ballot fraud case in Superior Court in Bridgeport, on Tuesday October 17, 2023

Mayor Joe Ganim testified in Superior Court in Bridgeport on Tuesday in a lawsuit that alleges absentee ballot fraud in the city’s Democratic primary.

On the stand, Ganim distanced himself from two of his campaign workers who pleaded the Fifth when questioned in court about city surveillance video that showed them allegedly stuffing mail-in ballot drop boxes prior to the election.

Outside the courthouse, Ganim accused his primary opponent John Gomes’ supporters also of ballot stuffing.

“I wonder why and how someone would come into court and claim irregularities on a voter count of one campaign when they’ve got their own campaign workers with their shirts on and visible, and they are making a claim about voter irregularities?” he asked.

The Gomes campaign said its worker recorded on video would testify that the extra ballots he dropped belonged to his parents who had left for Puerto Rico.

Gomes is challenging Ganim’s win in the September primary, which is based on the mail-in vote count.

He is seeking either a rerun of the primary or to be declared the winner based on the voting machine count.

Connecticut News Joe GanimAbsentee Voting2023 ElectionsJohn GomesDemocratic PrimaryBridgeport MayorBridgeportVoter Fraud
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
