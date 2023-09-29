© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blumenthal, Murphy prepare for looming government shutdown

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 29, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT
U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy

A federal government shutdown would have a deep and devastating impact on Connecticut, U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy said on a conference call with the media on Friday.

“If you are concerned about the normal functioning of lives, IRS refunds as well as social security checks, you should be concerned about this shutdown,” Blumenthal said.

A shutdown would not only result in about 8,000 federal workers in Connecticut going without pay, it would affect the defense industry which is a big part of the state’s economy, and many state residents.

Murphy said the shutdown would also immediately affect programs utilized by about 50,000 Connecticut residents including about 5,000 families with children in the federally subsidized Head Start program.

“So that's going to put a whole bunch of low-income families in Connecticut in an awful position. So there is no reason to shut the government down," he said.

A shutdown could be avoided if the House takes up a Senate bill that has bipartisan support, but the two senators said they doubt that would happen before this weekend’s deadline.

Tags
Connecticut News Richard BlumenthalChris Murphygovernment shutdownFederal Government ShutdownCongress
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma