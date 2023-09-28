New gun laws are taking effect in Connecticut this weekend

New gun violence prevention laws go into effect in Connecticut this weekend.

Top provisions include an open carry ban, expanded bans on ghost guns and increased penalties for repeat offenders.

It’s the most wide-ranging set of laws passed in the state since the Sandy Hook School shooting.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the tragedy in Newtown continues to drive new gun violence prevention legislation.

“We learned the hard way,” Lamont said. “And I think we are taking the lead. It is making a difference, we have one of the lowest gun violence rates in the country. And I get no great comfort from that because we still have so far to go.”

Lawmakers and advocates gathered at the State Capitol Building to speak about the new laws on Thursday.

Among them was Bobby Callagy, a member of CT Against Gun Violence’s youth council.

“Why is a space that has historically been a safe place for students now too often become a warzone,” Callagy asked. “ If I said I wasn't scared each day I entered the classroom, I would be lying to you.”

State Senate President Martin Looney (D- New Haven) said the legislature will continue to pass some of the country’s strongest regulations.

“We have so many guns coming into Connecticut, through straw purchases and other things, I would like to see us further restrict the number of guns that can be purchased per month,” Looney said. “We made progress on that this year. I think it's three in the bill, I'd like to go even lower than that.”

Additional law provisions include requiring all guns to be stored safely, preventing residents from buying more than 3 handguns per month, increasing gun dealer accountability and more.

The laws go into effect on Oct. 1.