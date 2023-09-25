A Bridgeport voting precinct was randomly chosen for election audit, but it might not happen

Five percent of Connecticut’s voting precincts are chosen randomly for an audit after every election, as instructed by Connecticut General Statutes 9-320f.

Those precincts were drawn today — and a voting precinct in Bridgeport was selected.

But Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said it might be replaced.

Precincts located in municipalities that are subject to full re-counts are exempt from this auditing process, and a lawsuit brought by mayoral candidate John Gomes may end in a recount.

Thomas said Bridgeport will likely be replaced with an alternate.

“That is exactly why we pick alternates, in case something should happen between today and the day the audit is happening,” Thomas said.

The Bridgeport precinct selected was Park City Magnet School.

One precinct from Middletown, Hamden and Hartford have been chosen for recount, as well as two from Brookfield, and three from New Haven.

Alternate precincts chosen were located in Norwalk, Hamden and Bridgeport, and there were two in Hartford.