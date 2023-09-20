Union workers rally against Ørsted at New London State Pier

Hundreds of union dock workers rallied at the New London State Pier on Wednesday.

It was part of a day of protests at ports across the world, spearheaded by the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and its New London chapter.

Protesters held signs with messages aimed at Ørsted, the company currently using the New London Pier as they complete construction on their offshore wind farm.

The ILA said their members should be operating the construction equipment at that site.

Instead, the jobs have been given to members of the building trades unions.

According to a post from the ILA, Ørsted claims the fight is really between two unions. The International Longshoremen’s Association says Ørsted should have been training their members to give them the jobs.

“Ørsted cannot claim that this is a jurisdictional dispute between unions,” ILA President Harold Daggett said. “It has blatantly entered into a project labor agreement with the building trades unions even after the ILA made Orsted aware of the scope of longshore work jurisdiction. Ørsted must respect the core work jurisdiction of longshore workers in its wind turbine operations and its failure to do so cannot be tolerated.”

A request for comment from Ørsted has not been returned.