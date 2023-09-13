Ganim declares victory, Bridgeport mayoral primary decided by absentee ballots

Incumbent Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim has declared himself the winner of the city’s Democratic primary.

The contest between Ganim and his former aide John Gomes, was decided by absentee ballots after the mayor lost the in-person vote.

Ganim, who won in his last race for mayor four years ago by garnering 967 mail-in votes in the Democratic primary, acknowledged the irony that absentee ballots are making the difference again this year.

“The math will tell you that the 2,200 votes would make the difference in the mayor’s office, the top of the ticket and a number of the council races,” Ganim said, as he spoke to supporters on election night.

His challenger, John Gomes, who had accused the Ganim campaign of manipulating the absentee ballot process also acknowledged the irony.

“Unfortunately, the history repeats itself. We’re back on the AB track,” said Gomes, after being cheered by supporters at his election night headquarters.

Both candidates secured third party endorsements so there will likely be a rematch in the general election in November.