Here are Connecticut primary races we are monitoring
Tuesday is primary election day in Connecticut with 12 Democratic and 14 Republican municipal races taking place. Only residents who are registered Republican or Democrat can vote in their party’s primary election. Unaffiliated and independent voters cannot participate.
What to know before you go
- Polls in Connecticut are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Any voter standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
- Voters do not need to show photo ID to cast a ballot
- Absentee ballots must arrive by mail, delivered in-person in the Town Clerk’s office, or put in a secure drop box provided to each town by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.
- Residents who voted absentee will have any in-person ballot rejected.
A full list of sample ballots for Tuesday’s primary elections: