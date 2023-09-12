Here are Connecticut primary races we are monitoring

What to know before you go



Polls in Connecticut are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Any voter standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Voters do not need to show photo ID to cast a ballot

Absentee ballots must arrive by mail, delivered in-person in the Town Clerk’s office, or put in a secure drop box provided to each town by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.

Residents who voted absentee will have any in-person ballot rejected.