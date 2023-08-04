Norwich's former YMCA building gets a new lease on life

A defunct former YMCA in Norwich is to get a new lease on life.

The complex was closed in 2009 and has become run-down over the years. A local building firm, Mattern Construction, is going to fix up the property for its new headquarters, as well as create mixed retail and housing.

Brian Scott-Smith / WSHU The former YMCA building on Main Street in Norwich

It’s part of a major revitalization of the city’s downtown, including at the property on Main Street.

The total project cost is estimated at around $4.5 million, and relies on $2 million from the state Department of Economic and Community Development and $400,000 in federal funding.

“The American Rescue Plan was designed to take towns like ours and give it impetus,” said Keith Brown, president of the Norwich Community Development Corporation. “Stalled and potentially recoiling towns from the pandemic now have dollars invested to now make a difference in things like this.”

Brian Scott-Smith / WSHU Deteriorating sections of the former YMCA building.

Mattern Construction will foot the rest of the bill to remove contaminants and blight from the property before renovation work can begin. Company president Eric Mattern said at a ceremonial groundbreaking this week that the building is very personal to him and his family.

“My father and I were, like so many of you, members here at the Norwich YMCA. Playing racquetball, using the gym facilities and I have fond memories of pool parties inside as a child,” Mattern said.

“So, while we’re not bringing the YMCA back to this site. Our plan is to restore and repurpose these buildings that have been left behind for far too long and turn them into something better than they were ever intended to be.”