Blumenthal drafts legislation to protect college athletes

College athletes lead a $15 billion industry, but are given few protections from the federal government.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) wants to change that.

He is drafting legislation called the College Athletes Protection & Compensation Act. It would set national standards for name, image and likeness, establish a Medical Trust Fund to support injured athletes, prioritize education and protect health and wellness.

“At the heart of this program are rights, real rights, enforceable rights for athletes, who are on the field potentially injured, giving their blood, sweat and tears for this multibillion-dollar industry and putting those athletes first, over the dollars over the special interest, so that athletes really get fairness and protection,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said conversations with athletes, coaches and parents opened his eyes to the abuse and gender inequity in college sports.

“The impetus was really a cry for help from the athletes who have been saying we got injured and we were treated like a slab of meat,” Blumenthal said. “Our scholarship was ended, we had no coverage for out-of-pocket costs. We had no one there to protect us.”

The legislation is bipartisan and is cosponsored by senators Jerry Moran (R-KS) and Cory Booker (D-CT).

Blumenthal said he hopes to get it passed this session.