Connecticut Senate approves law enforcement task force to combat illegal street racing

The Connecticut Senate has approved the creation of a Greater Hartford law enforcement task force to crack down on illegal street racing. It comes a day after state police arrested an alleged street racing ringleader in Connecticut.

The bill was approved with unanimous bipartisan support.

Senator John Kissel (R-Enfield) said the hope is that the task force would help police get to the root cause of the so-called “street takeovers.”

“I mean is there a mastermind or masterminds behind this? And is there some sort of thrill, or something going on where a group of individuals get a surge of dopamine by essentially talking over a community for a period of time?” Kissel said during debate.

The task force should help law enforcement in Hartford better understand "street takeovers” and share the information with police departments across the state.

“Is it a right of passage? I don’t know. I’d love to take that energy and creativity and all of that and put it in a positive direction. Our society could use so much. But I don’t know what’s going on,” Kissel said.

Jefferson Duron, a 20-year-old Norwalk resident was arrested by state police on Monday and charged with alleged involvement as a ringleader in the latest series of “street takeovers” in Hartford, Tolland and New Haven on Sunday night.

The illegal street racers and crowds of spectators take over a specific area by blocking roadways, intersections and parking lots, according to police.

The Greater Hartford Law Enforcement Task Force bill now goes to the House for action.