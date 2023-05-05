Connecticut House passes early voting legislation

The Connecticut House of Representatives has approved a bill that would allow early voting beginning next year. Connecticut is currently one of only four states that does not have early voting

It passed by a vote of 107 to 35, after several hours of debate on Thursday evening, during which several Republican amendments were defeated.

The House action comes after 63% of state voters approved an amendment of the Constitution to allow for early voting in last November’s election.

The bill allows cities and towns to designate early voting sites, said Representative Matt Blumenthal (D-Stamford), House chairman of the General Administration and Elections Committee.

“It requires that every municipality designate and institute a site for early voting,” Blumenthal said during debate. "And it lays out all the regulations that would cover that and the processes that would cover that."

Blumenthal added it would also allow municipalities to approve and designate additional early voting sites but does not mandate them to do so.

The bill requires 14 days of early voting prior to the November election, seven days for state primaries, and four days for special elections and presidential primaries.

It now goes to the Senate for action.