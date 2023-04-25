Federal grant helps West Haven fire departments purchase new radios

West Haven’s Central Fire District is set to receive almost $1 million from the federal government to purchase new radios.

The money comes from FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

The U.S. Senate recently passed the Fire Grants and Safety Act, which reauthorized FEMA to support fire stations across the nation with $750 million dollars in grants for recruitment, equipment and training.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) visited one of the city’s stations on Tuesday to announce the funding.

Blumenthal said the department needs the new equipment to be able to serve their community.

“They deserve the best possible equipment so they can do their job as effectively and safely as possible,” Blumenthal said. “We have to protect our heroes so they can better protect us.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU West Haven firefighters and fire dog Danny.

Center Fire Chief Jimmy O’Brien praised his department and thanked Blumenthal for securing the funds.

“They deserve all the credit and accolades, and they deserve the best resources they need to do their job and go home to their families at the end of the day,” O’Brien said.